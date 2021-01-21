AZ Air National Guard Unit strengthens US, UK military partnership

Members of the Arizona National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing, the Royal Air Force, and The Boeing Company load an AH-64 Apache helicopter into a Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona Jan. 21, 2021. The 161st was contacted by the U.S. Army’s Apache foreign military sales program office to help load the attack helicopters on C-17 aircraft for shipment to the UK, due to its secure ramp space for the project, and qualified air transportation specialists who can process complex air cargo ensuring safety of flight during air transport. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

