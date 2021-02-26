Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yarborough Mile strengthens Operations Group Soldiers [Image 5 of 5]

    Yarborough Mile strengthens Operations Group Soldiers

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    As Fort Polk traffic passes by, Soldiers participating in the Yarborough Mile travel through a concrete culvert carrying 5 gallon gas containers as part of the challenges of the competition held Feb. 23.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 14:31
    Photo ID: 6541095
    VIRIN: 210226-A-WU691-671
    Resolution: 1190x793
    Size: 818 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Yarborough Mile strengthens Operations Group Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Battalion (Airborne)
    Operations Group
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Yarborough Mile
    509th Infantry Regiment (Geronimo)

