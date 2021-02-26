Yarborough Mile strengthens Operations Group Soldiers

Photo By Chuck Cannon | As Fort Polk traffic passes by, Soldiers participating in the Yarborough Mile travel...... read more read more Photo By Chuck Cannon | As Fort Polk traffic passes by, Soldiers participating in the Yarborough Mile travel through a concrete culvert carrying 5 gallon gas containers as part of the challenges of the competition held Feb. 23. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. – The 1st Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment (Geronimo) braved wet, frigid conditions during the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 23 to run the Yarborough Mile. Since arriving at the Joint Readiness Training Center in 1993, the unit has executed the 3.1 mile course nearly 60 times in the austere conditions of Fort Polk’s swamp land, but this running marked a first.

Geronimo invited 90 leaders from throughout Operations Group to join teams and assault the Yarborough Mile together. Fourteen platoon-size teams comprised of observer coach/trainers and Geronimos blended together with a focus on strengthening teamwork, cooperation and relationships. The outcome achieved its purpose.

Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group and 1st Bn (Abn), 509th Inf Reg share a unique relationship. The strength and the bond between OC/Ts and Geronimos galvanize the world-class training that rotational units have come to expect at JRTC. The OC/T and Geronimo relationship is a symbiotic one. One coaches best, when the other creates havoc within the operating environment. To accomplish this, both must understand the scenario and the training objectives of the unit in “the box.” Both share mutual respect, develop personal and professional relationships and demand the best performance from one another. The rules of the game provide a framework whereby the coach and the opposing force enable unit training.

The Yarborough Mile is an arduous course that stretches through undulating terrain near the 1st Bn (Abn), 509th Inf Reg footprint. Teams navigate their way through thick brush, waist-deep streams, concertina wire and treacherous mud. Additionally, the platoons must utilize teamwork and critical thinking to conduct a logistical resupply as they transport pickets, Composition-4 explosives, a mortar tube, five-gallon water cans and a 55-gallon drum through the course. Rules for navigating the course provide a level of clarity and ambiguity which allow critical thinkers to exploit opportunities. Plenty of twists, turns and obstacles leave ample opportunity for teams to stray off course.

Since its inception, the Yarborough Mile has been a battalion event paratroopers in Geronimo utilize to re-invigorate and mentally focus the unit prior to returning to “the box.” It traditionally occurs as the first training event following a block-leave period. This time, Geronimo wanted to conduct the event with Ops Group and the enthusiastic response confirmed the kind of esprit de corps common among paratroopers. It takes grit, mental and physical toughness and a kindred spirit to jump at the opportunity to trudge through a swamp in 43-degree weather voluntarily.

“Completing the Yarborough Mile as not just Geronimo, but as an Operations Group team was a great experience,” said 1st Lt. Jacob Woodworth, Dog Troop. “The opportunity to complete this challenging event helped reinforce that we are all one team, working to complete the same mission.”

The OC/Ts also felt the group competition was a rewarding experience. “The teamwork and cohesion between our Task Force and Geronimo was paramount to completing the event successfully. The challenge was both fun and tested my overall endurance. I highly recommend that OC/Ts continue participating in the future,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Hyder, Task Force Aviation.

While the Yarborough boots were not at stake this time, Third Platoon, Able Company and their OC/Ts kept pace and recorded the fastest time. This was the fifth consecutive time they finished first.

The Yarborough Mile is named for Lt. Gen. William Yarborough, who made great contributions to both the Airborne and Special Forces communities. He is recognized as the “Father of the modern Green Berets” for not only establishing the precursor to what would become the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg, but also is one of the main proponents for adopting the Green Beret as the official headgear for Special Forces Soldiers.

With the Yarborough Mile complete, the 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division will descend on JRTC for rotation 21-05. On the ground, they will find OC/Ts ready to help the unit achieve their objectives and Geronimos chomping at the bit to enter “the box.”