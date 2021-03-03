Military Shoppers Can Eat Healthy, Save Money on Salad Wednesdays at the Exchange

Better for you, better for your wallet—the military community can save money while making healthy eating choices every Wednesday at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.



Exchange diners save $2 on all salads priced $4 or more each Wednesday at any Exchange direct-operated restaurant. Diners can save an additional 10% when using their MILITARY STAR card.

