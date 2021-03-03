Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Shoppers Can Eat Healthy, Save Money on Salad Wednesdays at the Exchange

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Better for you, better for your wallet—the military community can save money while making healthy eating choices every Wednesday at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.

    Exchange diners save $2 on all salads priced $4 or more each Wednesday at any Exchange direct-operated restaurant. Diners can save an additional 10% when using their MILITARY STAR card.

