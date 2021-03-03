Military Shoppers Can Eat Healthy, Save Money on Salad Wednesdays at the Exchange

Photo By Marisa Conner | Better for you, better for your wallet—the military community can save money while...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Better for you, better for your wallet—the military community can save money while making healthy eating choices every Wednesday at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants. Exchange diners save $2 on all salads priced $4 or more each Wednesday at any Exchange direct-operated restaurant. Diners can save an additional 10% when using their MILITARY STAR card. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Better for you, better for your wallet—the military community can save money while making healthy eating choices every Wednesday at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.



Exchange diners save $2 on all salads priced $4 or more each Wednesday at any Exchange direct-operated restaurant. Diners can save an additional 10% when using their MILITARY STAR card.



“The Exchange is committed to helping the military community stay fit to fight,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Saving with Salad Wednesdays makes it easier to choose better-for-you options.”



The Exchange is a partner in the Healthy Army Communities and Air Force Smart Fueling initiatives under the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Operation Live Well. All Exchange restaurants offer better-for-you menu choices to support Warfighters’ readiness and resiliency.



Healthy dining choices are part of the Exchange’s BE FIT program, which takes a holistic approach to the military community’s well-being, including offering fitness equipment and gear, wellness services, live virtual workouts and more. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit for more information.



Facebook-friendly version: Better for you, better for your wallet. Army & Air Force Exchange Service diners save $2 on salads priced $4 or more every Wednesday at Exchange direct-operated restaurants. Diners who use their MILITARY STAR card save an additional 10%. Learn more on how the Exchange is helping the military community eat healthy and save: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1EP.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange