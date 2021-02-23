Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GA Air National Guard C-130H Fly Local Sorties

    GA Air National Guard C-130H Fly Local Sorties

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zak Echols, a loadmaster with the 165th Operations Group, Georgia Air National Guard, exits a C-130 Hercules aircraft Feb. 23, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Airmen from the 165th AW fly local missions throughout the Georgia Low Country to maintain flying readiness at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    This work, GA Air National Guard C-130H Fly Local Sorties [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS

    GA Air National Guard C-130H Fly Local Sorties
    GA Air National Guard C-130H Fly Local Sorties

    Air National Guard
    Crew Chief
    Rain
    National Guard
    Airmen: C-130 Hercules

