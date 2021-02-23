GA Air National Guard C-130H Fly Local Sorties

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zak Echols, a loadmaster with the 165th Operations Group, Georgia Air National Guard, exits a C-130 Hercules aircraft Feb. 23, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Airmen from the 165th AW fly local missions throughout the Georgia Low Country to maintain flying readiness at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 11:14
|Photo ID:
|6540606
|VIRIN:
|210223-Z-PJ280-1003
|Resolution:
|5351x3631
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
