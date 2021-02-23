Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GA Air National Guard C-130H Fly Local Sorties [Image 2 of 2]

    GA Air National Guard C-130H Fly Local Sorties

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, walk on the flight line before they enter a C-130 Hercules aircraft prior to a training flight on Feb. 23, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Airmen from the 165th AW fly local missions throughout the Georgia Low Country to maintain flying readiness at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 11:14
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
