Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GA Air National Guard C-130H fly local sorties [Image 3 of 3]

    GA Air National Guard C-130H fly local sorties

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, taxi on the runway at Savannah-Hilton Head Int’l Airport prior to take-off Feb.23, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. The C-130H aircraft primarily performs the tactical portion of the airlift mission and can perform a diverse number of roles, including airlift support, Antarctic ice resupply, aeromedical missions, weather reconnaissance, aerial spray missions, firefighting duties for the U.S. Forest Service and natural disaster relief missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 11:06
    Photo ID: 6540572
    VIRIN: 210223-Z-PJ280-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GA Air National Guard C-130H fly local sorties [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GA Air National Guard C-130H fly local sorties
    GA Air National Guard C-130H fly local sorties
    GA Air National Guard C-130H fly local sorties

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    runway
    pilots
    National Guard
    Airmen: C-130 Hercules

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT