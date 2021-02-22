GA Air National Guard C-130H fly local sorties

Two U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, sit on the flightline at Savannah-Hilton Head Int’l Airport prior to pre-flight checklists on Feb.23, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. The C-130H aircraft primarily performs the tactical portion of the airlift mission and can perform a diverse number of roles, including airlift support, Antarctic ice resupply, aeromedical missions, weather reconnaissance, aerial spray missions, firefighting duties for the U.S. Forest Service and natural disaster relief missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

