    350th EARS air refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons over CENTCOM AOR [Image 1 of 6]

    350th EARS air refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons over CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during an in-air refueling mission over Southwest Asia Feb. 15, 2021. The KC-135 provides global reach capability for joint and coalition aircraft across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 09:47
    Photo ID: 6540294
    VIRIN: 210215-Z-OK775-1003
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    KC-135 Stratotanker

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    In-Flight Refueling

    F-16
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    350th EARS

