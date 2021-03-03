A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker in-flight refueling specialist, assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over Southwest Asia Feb. 15, 2021. The KC-135 provides global reach capability for joint and coalition aircraft across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 09:47
|Photo ID:
|6540295
|VIRIN:
|210215-Z-OK775-1002
|Resolution:
|7000x4657
|Size:
|14.22 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 350th EARS air refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons over CENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
