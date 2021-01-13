Soldiers with the 181st Field Artillery Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard, take part in a reclass training to help them get ready for their upcoming deployment. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6540284
|VIRIN:
|210113-Z-DO489-001
|Resolution:
|1379x2837
|Size:
|768.11 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Trainers mobilize, aide Tennessee Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT