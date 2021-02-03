STA-21 officer candidates at uniform issue

210302-N-EL867-0054 NEWPORT, R.I. (March. 2, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Alexis Brooks, a Salem, Wis. native and Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 20010 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, is fitted for a combination cover during uniform issue, March 2. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

