Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    STA-21 officer candidates at uniform issue [Image 1 of 4]

    STA-21 officer candidates at uniform issue

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210302-N-EL867-0044 NEWPORT, R.I. (March. 2, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Calvin Cressman, a Brandon, S.D. native and Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 20010 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, stands for hem placements on his service khaki uniform during uniform issue, March 2. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 08:19
    Photo ID: 6540205
    VIRIN: 210302-N-EL867-0044
    Resolution: 4151x4186
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STA-21 officer candidates at uniform issue [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STA-21 officer candidates at uniform issue
    STA-21 officer candidates at uniform issue
    STA-21 officer candidates at uniform issue
    STA-21 officer candidates at uniform issue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Newport
    STA-21
    Seaman to Admiral-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT