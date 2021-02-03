Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez crew members offload over 200 kilograms of cocaine, valued at over $5.6 million, and transfer three suspected smugglers, one Venezuelan and two Dominicans to federal agents from the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force March 2, 2021 at Coast Guard Base San Juan. The bust resulted from an at-sea interdiction by the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon and partner agencies in the Caribbean Sea near the U.S. Virgin Islands Feb. 23, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 08:35 Photo ID: 6540187 VIRIN: 210302-G-KA744-1005 Resolution: 1668x2504 Size: 624.7 KB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard transfers 3 smugglers, over $5.6 million in seized cocaine to federal agents in Puerto Rico, following at sea interdiction near the U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 4 of 4], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.