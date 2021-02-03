Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 3 smugglers, over $5.6 million in seized cocaine to federal agents in Puerto Rico, following at sea interdiction near the U.S. Virgin Islands

    Coast Guard transfers 3 smugglers, over $5.6 million in seized cocaine to federal agents in Puerto Rico, following at sea interdiction near the U.S. Virgin Islands

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez crew members offload over 200 kilograms of cocaine, valued at over $5.6 million, and transfer three suspected smugglers, one Venezuelan and two Dominicans to federal agents from the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force at Coast Guard Base San Juan March 2, 2021. The bust resulted from an at-sea interdiction by the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon and partner agencies in the Caribbean Sea near the U.S. Virgin Islands Feb. 23, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 08:31
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    This work, Coast Guard transfers 3 smugglers, over $5.6 million in seized cocaine to federal agents in Puerto Rico, following at sea interdiction near the U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 4 of 4], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    U.S. Virgin Islands
    Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon
    Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez
    200 kilograms of cocaine

