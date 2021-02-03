Vaccine Arrivals

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 3, 2021) – Cmdr. Jeffrey A. Giles, the site director of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Diego Garcia, and Cmdr. Kibwe A. Hampden, the senior medical officer of Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia, move a box of vaccines from an inbound flight to continue the process of vaccinating the island March. 2, 2021. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

