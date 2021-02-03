Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vaccine Arrivals [Image 2 of 2]

    Vaccine Arrivals

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 3, 2021) – Cmdr. Jeffrey A. Giles, the site director of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Diego Garcia, and Cmdr. Kibwe A. Hampden, the senior medical officer of Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia, move a box of vaccines from an inbound flight to continue the process of vaccinating the island March. 2, 2021. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 04:35
    Photo ID: 6540129
    VIRIN: 210303-N-US228-1004
    Resolution: 4176x3340
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: FPO, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

