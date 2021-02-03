Vaccine Arrivals

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 3, 2021) – A U.S. Airforce aircraft arrives on Diego Garcia bringing with it vaccines for the island along with packages for those stationed here March. 2, 2021. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 Photo ID: 6540120 by SA Stevin Atkins