    Airlifter of the Week: Airman boosts morale

    Airlifter of the Week: Airman boosts morale

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariia Shevchenko, 86th Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory apprentice, runs calibration testing on a laptop at a PMEL facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2021. During her short time as a calibration technician for PMEL, Shevchenko has expertly serviced 45 test equipment assets in support of six Wings across three Commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: Airman boosts morale [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

