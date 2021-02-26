U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariia Shevchenko, 86th Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory apprentice, runs calibration testing on a laptop at a PMEL facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2021. During her short time as a calibration technician for PMEL, Shevchenko has expertly serviced 45 test equipment assets in support of six Wings across three Commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6540121
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-VQ832-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.87 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter of the Week: Airman boosts morale [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airlifter of the Week: Airman boosts morale
