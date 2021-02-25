Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week: Airman boosts morale [Image 1 of 3]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joshua Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, coins Airman 1st Class Mariia Shevchenko, 86th Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory apprentice, during an Airlifter of the Week ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021. The Airlifter of the Week program recognizes Ramstein Airmen who, through hard work and dedication, make the 86th AW the World’s Best Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 03:32
    Photo ID: 6540119
    VIRIN: 210225-F-VQ832-1008
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: Airman boosts morale [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

