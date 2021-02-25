Airlifter of the Week: Airman boosts morale

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joshua Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, coins Airman 1st Class Mariia Shevchenko, 86th Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory apprentice, during an Airlifter of the Week ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021. The Airlifter of the Week program recognizes Ramstein Airmen who, through hard work and dedication, make the 86th AW the World’s Best Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

