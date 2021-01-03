Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony [Image 5 of 11]

    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony

    PALAU

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine adds a streamer to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) battle colors aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18), off the coast of Peleliu, Mar. 1, 2021. Originally activated as Special Landing Force Alpha on Mar. 1, 1967, the 31st MEU held the ceremony to rededicate the battle colors on the unit’s 54th anniversary. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Amphibious Squadron 11 in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 02:14
    Photo ID: 6540086
    VIRIN: 210301-M-RJ196-1066
    Resolution: 4476x2984
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Rededication Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony
    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony
    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony
    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony
    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony
    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony
    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony
    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony
    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony
    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony
    31st MEU Rededication Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Rededication
    Flight Deck
    USS New Orleans
    LPD 18
    54th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT