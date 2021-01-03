31st MEU Rededication Ceremony

U.S. Marines attend the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) battle colors rededication ceremony aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18), off the coast of Peleliu, Mar. 1, 2021. Originally activated as Special Landing Force Alpha on Mar. 1, 1967, the 31st MEU held the ceremony to rededicate the battle colors on the unit’s 54th anniversary. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Amphibious Squadron 11 in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

