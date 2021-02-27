Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2021

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers take part in the final challenge event at the training village at Camp Rilea, Feb., 26, during the Army Best Warrior Competition for 2021 at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., held from Feb. 25-27, 2021. The 12 participants utilized their soldiering skills during three days of intense competition in the Soldier and NCO categories, ranging from land navigation, fitness testing, first aid, an obstacle course and other areas of testing. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

