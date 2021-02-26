Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 64 of 64]

    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2021

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers take on the Camp Rilea Obstacle Course Feb., 26, during the Army Best Warrior Competition for 2021 at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore., held from Feb. 25-27, 2021. The 12 participants utilized their soldiering skills during three days of intense competition in the Soldier and NCO categories, ranging from land navigation, fitness testing, first aid, an obstacle course and other areas of testing. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 20:39
    Photo ID: 6539986
    VIRIN: 210226-Z-CH590-2375
    Resolution: 3792x5689
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 64 of 64], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Camp Rilea

