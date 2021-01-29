Col. Thomas J. Verell, Jr., Japan Engineer District commander, gives his remarks during Engineer Week 2021. This year's theme Imagining Tomorrow.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6539857
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-AD803-953
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineer Week 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JED IMAGINES TOMORROW WITH THE HELP OF VITAL ALLIES
LEAVE A COMMENT