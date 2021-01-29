Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Week 2021 Cake Cutting [Image 1 of 3]

    Engineers Week 2021 Cake Cutting

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Col. Thomas J. Verell, Jr., Japan Engineer District commander, cuts the official Engineer Week cake along with Col. Kazuya Ono, commander of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force's 4th Eng. Group and Col. Hirano Yoshiyuki, commander of Zama General Services Unit, JGSDF. This was the first time in recent history that the Japan Ground Self Defense Force had participated in Engineer Week activities.

    This work, Engineers Week 2021 Cake Cutting [Image 3 of 3], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USACE
    JGSDF
    Zama
    Engineer Week
    JED

