Col. Thomas J. Verell, Jr., Japan Engineer District commander, cuts the official Engineer Week cake along with Col. Kazuya Ono, commander of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force's 4th Eng. Group and Col. Hirano Yoshiyuki, commander of Zama General Services Unit, JGSDF. This was the first time in recent history that the Japan Ground Self Defense Force had participated in Engineer Week activities.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6539855
|VIRIN:
|000101-A-AD803-266
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineers Week 2021 Cake Cutting [Image 3 of 3], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JED IMAGINES TOMORROW WITH THE HELP OF VITAL ALLIES
LEAVE A COMMENT