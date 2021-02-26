Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Australia Consul General Visits MCBH [Image 4 of 6]

    Australia Consul General Visits MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, conducts a catwalk tour with local Australia Consulate Staff during a visit of the base, MCBH, Feb. 26, 2021. The purpose of this visit was to inform local Australian Consulate Staff on the bases roles, missions, capabilities and how it supports the operational forces, their families and the surrounding community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 19:21
    Photo ID: 6539851
    VIRIN: 210226-M-VH951-0003
    Resolution: 4841x3227
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australia Consul General Visits MCBH [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Australia Consul General Visits MCBH
    Australia Consul General Visits MCBH
    Australia Consul General Visits MCBH
    Australia Consul General Visits MCBH
    Australia Consul General Visits MCBH
    Australia Consul General Visits MCBH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Prepare Today to Fight Tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT