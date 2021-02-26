Australia Consul General Visits MCBH

Ambassador Jane Hardy, consul-general, Australian Consulate-General, Honolulu, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, discuss the significance of the coin exchanged during a visit of the base, MCBH, Feb. 26, 2021. The purpose of this visit was to inform local Australian Consulate Staff on the bases roles, missions, capabilities and how it supports the operational forces, their families and the surrounding community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

