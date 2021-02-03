Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard responds to diesel fuel discharge near Sitka, Alaska [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard responds to diesel fuel discharge near Sitka, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The 52-foot fishing vessel, Haida Lady, partially above the waterline near Sitka, Alaska, March 2, 2021. Coast Guard Sector Juneau personnel received a report that the vessel sank, February 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by MSD Sitka personnel

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 17:04
    Photo ID: 6539731
    VIRIN: 210302-G-QU455-003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to diesel fuel discharge near Sitka, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard responds to diesel fuel discharge near Sitka, Alaska
    Coast Guard responds to diesel fuel discharge near Sitka, Alaska
    Coast Guard responds to diesel fuel discharge near Sitka, Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diesel
    Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Sitka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT