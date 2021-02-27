The submerged 52-foot fishing vessel, Haida Lady, surrounded by boom, February 27, 2021. Coast Guard Sector Juneau personnel received a report that the vessel sank, February 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by MSD Sitka personnel
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6539730
|VIRIN:
|210227-G-QU455-002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|SITKA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard responds to diesel fuel discharge near Sitka, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT