Miami, FL (March 2, 2021) – Members of Florida Health Miami-Dade County pick up over 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to transfer to the Community Vaccine Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 16:45
|Photo ID:
|6539727
|VIRIN:
|210302-O-JA419-464
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Miami Community Vaccination Center Prepares for Opening [Image 11 of 11], by Jocelyn Augustino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
