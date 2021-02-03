Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miami Community Vaccination Center Prepares for Opening

    Miami Community Vaccination Center Prepares for Opening

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Jocelyn Augustino 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Miami, FL (March 2, 2021) – Soldiers supporting a Miami-Dade Community Vaccination Center fill syringes with COVID-19 vaccinations for community remembers receiving the vaccine.

    This work, Miami Community Vaccination Center Prepares for Opening, by Jocelyn Augustino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

