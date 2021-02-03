U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellman, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, greets U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie Grabham, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2021. Spellman visited Tyndall to engage with leadership and gain a better understanding of strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 15:03 Photo ID: 6539598 VIRIN: 210302-F-MG692-0008 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.05 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits Tyndall [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.