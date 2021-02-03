Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits Tyndall [Image 1 of 2]

    General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellman, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, greets U.S. Air Force Col. Greg Moseley, 325th Fighter Wing commander, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2021. Spellman visited Tyndall to engage with leadership and gain a better understanding of strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 15:03
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Army Corps of Engineers
    US Army
    USA
    Army
    Tyndall
    TAFB

