General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits Tyndall

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellman, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, greets U.S. Air Force Col. Greg Moseley, 325th Fighter Wing commander, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2021. Spellman visited Tyndall to engage with leadership and gain a better understanding of strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

