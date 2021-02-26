2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY

Sixteen Senior Master Sergeants are recognized during the 2021 Chief recognition ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the 2021 Chief recognition ceremony was conducted within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|02.26.2021
|03.02.2021 15:04
|6539596
|210226-F-RE693-0141
|7360x4912
|2.46 MB
|HI, US
|3
|0
