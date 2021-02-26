Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY [Image 28 of 33]

    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Sixteen Senior Master Sergeants are recognized during the 2021 Chief recognition ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the 2021 Chief recognition ceremony was conducted within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6539591
    VIRIN: 210226-F-RE693-0126
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY [Image 33 of 33], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY
    2021 CMSGT RECOGNITION CEREMONY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT