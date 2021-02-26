Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discussing Resiliency [Image 2 of 3]

    Discussing Resiliency

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman Essence Myricks 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Bob Gaylor, speaks to Airman, Non-commissioned officers, and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers virtually Friday, February 26th at Joint Base Andrews, Md. The Chief five gives his listeners sound advice regarding their Air Force careers and how to be successful through resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Essence Myricks)

    This work, Discussing Resiliency [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

