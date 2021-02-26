Tennessee National Guard Spc. Johnathan Tyson, assigned to the 776th Maintenance Company, swings a sledgehammer at the Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 26. The competition consisted of eight Soldiers and Airmen from across the state. (Photo by Sgt. Matthew M. Brown)
|02.26.2021
|03.02.2021 13:53
|6539367
|210226-A-RL060-624
|1600x1455
|858.28 KB
|TULLAHOMA, TN, US
|1
|0
Tennessee National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition
