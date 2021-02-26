Tennessee National Guard Spc. Johnathan Tyson, assigned to the 776th Maintenance Company, swings a sledgehammer at the Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 26. The competition consisted of eight Soldiers and Airmen from across the state. (Photo by Sgt. Matthew M. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 13:53 Photo ID: 6539367 VIRIN: 210226-A-RL060-624 Resolution: 1600x1455 Size: 858.28 KB Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tennessee National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.