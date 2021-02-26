Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    Tennessee National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Tennessee National Guard Cpl. Sesar Peraz, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, inspects his targets on an M4 range during the Best Warrior Competition Feb. 26. The competition consisted of eight Soldiers and Airmen from across the state. (Photo by Sgt. Matthew M. Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 13:53
    Photo ID: 6539368
    VIRIN: 210226-A-RL060-675
    Resolution: 1600x1477
    Size: 201.98 KB
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TNNG Tennessee National Guard Army Air Best Warrior Competition

