Tennessee National Guard Cpl. Sesar Peraz, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, inspects his targets on an M4 range during the Best Warrior Competition Feb. 26. The competition consisted of eight Soldiers and Airmen from across the state. (Photo by Sgt. Matthew M. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 13:53
|Photo ID:
|6539368
|VIRIN:
|210226-A-RL060-675
|Resolution:
|1600x1477
|Size:
|201.98 KB
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition
