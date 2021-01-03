Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Donate Blood [Image 2 of 4]

    Cherry Point Sailors Donate Blood

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Lieutenant Daniel Murrish, a Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, donates blood Monday, March 1, 2021 during a blood drive hosted by the Armed Services Blood Program. Hosted by the Armed Services Blood Program aboard Marine Combat Aviation Station Cherry Point, the blood drive collected over 28 pints of blood.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Donate Blood [Image 4 of 4], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cherry Point
    Navy Medicine
    US Marines
    US Navy
    MCAS Cherry Point
    NavyMedicine

