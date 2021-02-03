Cherry Point Sailors Donate Blood

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Kendall Lyles, a Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point,...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Kendall Lyles, a Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, donates blood Monday, March 1, 2021 during a blood drive hosted by the Armed Services Blood Program. Hosted by the Armed Services Blood Program aboard Marine Combat Aviation Station Cherry Point, the blood drive collected over 28 pints of blood. see less | View Image Page

Sailors aboard Marine Combat Aviation Station Cherry Point rolled up their sleeves to save lives Monday, March 1, 2021. Hosted by the Armed Services Blood Program aboard Marine Combat Aviation Station Cherry Point, the blood drive collected over 28 pints of blood.