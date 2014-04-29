USACE in Africa

Adewale Adelakun, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers special projects engineer, meets with representatives from the U.S. Embassy in Lome, Togo during a site visit to the Atome school project April 30, 2014. The project is being executed through the Department of Defense's AFRICOM humanitarian assistance program to improve future prospects for Togolese youth. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Aldridge)

