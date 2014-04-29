Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE in Africa [Image 1 of 3]

    USACE in Africa

    LOME, TOGO

    04.29.2014

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Adewale Adelakun, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers special projects engineer, meets with representatives from the U.S. Embassy in Lome, Togo during a site visit to the Atome school project April 30, 2014. The project is being executed through the Department of Defense's AFRICOM humanitarian assistance program to improve future prospects for Togolese youth. (U.S. Army photo by Jennifer Aldridge)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2014
    Location: LOME, TG 
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers establishes permanent presence in Africa to support key missions on continent

    USACE
    AFRICOM
    Europe District
    North Atlantic Division

