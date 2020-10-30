Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE in Africa [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE in Africa

    TOGO

    10.30.2020

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hand the keys over to the newly constructed Kpangalam kindergarten in Togo, Africa Oct. 30, 2020. The new school offers students a learning environment significantly more conducive to quality education. (Courtesy photo)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers establishes permanent presence in Africa to support key missions on continent

    USACE
    AFRICOM
    Europe District
    North Atlantic Division

