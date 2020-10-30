USACE in Africa

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hand the keys over to the newly constructed Kpangalam kindergarten in Togo, Africa Oct. 30, 2020. The new school offers students a learning environment significantly more conducive to quality education. (Courtesy photo)
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers establishes permanent presence in Africa to support key missions on continent
