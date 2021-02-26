Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Save Your Vision Month [Image 1 of 2]

    National Save Your Vision Month

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Capt. T.J. Peper, Optometrist and Staff Sgt. Ryan Dupuy, optometry assistant, shows how the doctor exams the inside of the eyeball during a routine retina exam.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Save Your Vision Month [Image 2 of 2], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Save Your Vision Month
    National Save Your Vision Month

    National Save Your Vision Month

