Photo By Connie Dickey | Guobjorg Wolberg, “Beggy”, an optometry technician, shows how the staff scans the...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dickey | Guobjorg Wolberg, “Beggy”, an optometry technician, shows how the staff scans the front of the eye during an exam. Staff Sgt. Ryan Dupuy, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the clinic, and an optometry assistant sits in as a patient. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany--National Save Your Vision Month is celebrated in March. It is a campaign designed to promote good eye health.

The American Optometric Association offers five tips on their website, listed below, for a lifetime of healthy vision.



Scheduling a yearly comprehensive eye exam helps to keep you on the path to healthy eyes. According to Lt. Col. Christian Kelly Olson, chief, Optometry Service, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic’s optometry service offers eye exams to all active duty personnel and are available to family members, retirees and civilians on a space available basis.



No matter what season of the year, it is important to wear sunglasses. Sunglasses protect eyes from harmful ultraviolet A and B light. Ultraviolet rays can lead to macular degeneration, cataracts and skin cancer around the eyes. Get the sunglasses that indicate they block all or most of UVA and UVB light, as not all sunglasses provide UV protection.



Giving your eyes a break from digital devices can help too. Spending too much time looking at electronic screens can produce Computer Vision Syndrome which is dry, sore and tired eyes, headaches and blurry vision.



For every 20 minutes looking at an electronic screen, take a short break to look at something at least 20 feet away. Artificial tear drops, reading glasses and blue blocker glasses may be helpful, but you should talk to your eye doctor about the options.



Eating fruits and vegetables each day can be good for the eyes and using eye protection can also help with your vision. Eye protection is important for construction workers as well as when anyone is around power tools, shooting weapons and riding motorcycles.