    CJADC2 Demonstration [Image 3 of 3]

    CJADC2 Demonstration

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 Lightning II performs a low pass flyby during a Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 25, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the joint and combined force's ability to converge assets proving the concepts of integration network solutions to connect as many sensors as possible to a common operating network to present warfighters with an information advantage across all war fighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 03:33
    Photo ID: 6538508
    VIRIN: 210225-F-HB112-0044
    Resolution: 3031x2021
    Size: 479.73 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJADC2 Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Byers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CJADC2 Demonstration
    CJADC2 Demonstration
    CJADC2 Demonstration

    USAFE
    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    EUCOM
    JOINTFORCE
    JADC2

