A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 Lightning II performs a low pass flyby during a Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 25, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the joint and combined force's ability to converge assets proving the concepts of integration network solutions to connect as many sensors as possible to a common operating network to present warfighters with an information advantage across all war fighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers)

Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE