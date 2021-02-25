A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 Lightning II performs a low pass flyby during a Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 25, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the joint and combined force's ability to converge assets proving the concepts of integration network solutions to connect as many sensors as possible to a common operating network to present warfighters with an information advantage across all war fighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 03:33
|Photo ID:
|6538506
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-HB112-0013
|Resolution:
|4184x2789
|Size:
|678.38 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CJADC2 Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Byers, identified by DVIDS
