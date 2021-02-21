USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration

A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 Lightning II soars across the sky during a Combine Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the joint and combined force’s ability to converge assets proving the concepts of integration network solutions to connect as many sensors as possible to a common operating network to present warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

