Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration [Image 1 of 3]

    USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 Lightning II soars across the sky during a Combine Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the joint and combined force’s ability to converge assets proving the concepts of integration network solutions to connect as many sensors as possible to a common operating network to present warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 03:31
    Photo ID: 6538503
    VIRIN: 210225-F-VS255-0122
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration
    USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration
    USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USEUCOM
    F-35
    1CTCS
    Royal Netherlands Air Force
    CJADC2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT