    USS America Receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) receive the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the ship’s vehicle stowage area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Matthew Cavenaile)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    capability
    vaccine
    readiness
    USS America
    COVID-19

